WATCH | 'Cricketing Suicide' For Babar Azam? Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Responds to Reporter's Pertinent Question

T20 World Cup 2026: Veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam was demoted in the batting order in the last group-stage game against Namibia and that raised eyebrows. After that game, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson had made it clear that strike rate is the reason behind the call. Hesson was asked the same question again as the reporter pointed that Babar has always opened the batting in the T20 format - be it the LPL, PSL or the Big Bash.

‘Brought Babar back in for a specific role’

Responding to the reporter, Hesson said: "Look, it's what the team requires, and Babar is well aware of that. I think he's well aware that his strike rate in the power play in World Cups is less than 100 in T20s, so clearly that's not a role that we think here we need. We think he's a fine player through the middle if required, in terms of if we're in a little bit of trouble, or as we saw against the USA, once he gets himself set, he can increase his strike rate at that point. So, you know, we brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup."

It becomes puzzling because Hesson also claims that the role that is required after the 12th over, Babar does not fit in for that. Hesson went on to claim that even Babar realises these things.

For the unversed, the Super 8 game between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out and both teams shared the points.