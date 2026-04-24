WATCH | CSK Fan Openly Roasts Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium During IPL 2026 Match; Video Goes VIRAL

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: It was a night to forget for the Mumbai Indians as they were hammered by Chennai Super Kings in their den, Wankhede stadium. In what seemed to be extremely hilarious after CSK got the better of Mumbai Indians was a fan in yellow openly mocking the home team at the iconic Wankhede stadium. The young fan caught the attention of the others present with his funny mannerisms. It was truly a day to forget for Mumbai Indians as they were hammered by CSK by 103 runs. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

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‘Feels great to score a century in Wankhede’

The loss of such nature is bound to hurt Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson was the star of the show for Chennai as he registered his second hundred of the season. His knock helped CSK post a mammoth 2027 which proved to be good enough in the end. Mumbai Indians batting did not live up to the expectations as they were bundled out for 104. Akeal Hosain starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets.

"Really feels great to score a century in Wankhede against MI. It's definitely a special moment for me and the team. I have actually kept things very simple nowadays. I'm just looking at the conditions. Looking at the wicket today, it was not a normal Wankhede wicket. The ball was swinging around. The ball was holding a bit. From there I think assessing what the team demands and that gives you clarity," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

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With the big win, CSK move to the fifth spot in the points table, while MI remain at the eighth position.