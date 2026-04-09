WATCH | Mohammed Rizwan's HILARIOUS 'Allah Aake 3-4 Match Jita Denge' Pep Talk to Rawalpindiz During PSL 2026 Goes Viral

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz captain Mohammed Rizwan is again in the limelight, this time for his hilarious pep talk to his PSL team members. During his recent pep-talk, he recalled how Multan Sultans turned it around after getting off to a poor start in the season. Rawalpindiz have got their season off to a nightmarish start, having lost all their four games. Asking the players to not lose hope, Rizwan said even if there is little hope they should go for it. He aksed his team members to fight like champions and go down like champions.

"When Multan became the champion, we had lost 4 out of 5 matches. We had to lose one match and get out of the tournament. Allah ne aake 3-4 match jita diye, qualifier aur fir final and fir champion," Mohammed Rizwan said during his speech.

"We will keep fighting. There is no issue of losing. We have to fight like champions. No one should sit in their rooms. It's okay if we lose. We will roam outside. We will stay together. No matter what happens, we will do something," he added.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO

‘Hopefully the luck changes in Karachi’

“Hopefully the luck changes in Karachi and the conditions will change, also our planning will change. It happens in franchise cricket – if you make a change, you need to make 2-3 changes. Have to look at the foreigners as well and also you have to play the Emerging players. We try and go with a balanced side. The toss has not gone in favor in the last 3-4 matches, early on the ball is gripping. That’s why there’s a margin of 10-20 runs and the results have not gone our way,” Rizwan said after the seven-wicket loss.

Advertisement