WATCH | Virat Kohli Ignored South Africa Head Coach Shukri Conrad After India's 1st ODI Win in Ranchi

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli owned Ranchi on Sunday night as he hit a magical century that helped India edge South Africa in a high-scoring encounter. Kohli hit a brilliant 135 off 120 balls which helped India post a mammoth 349 for eight and that proved to be enough for the visiting side. After the game, Kohli did something that put the spotlight on him again. He ignored South African coach Shukri Conrad a handshake after the game.

It was evident Kohli intentionally ignored him. The clip has gone viral since it surfaced on social space.

Not long back, Shukri had said that he wanted to make the Indian team ‘grovel’ during the second Test in Guwahati.

He said at the press conference, "We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them well come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening."

Following his ‘grovel’ remark, Shukri faced massive backlash as former cricketers and fans criticised him for his choice of words.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took offense of Shukri's comments. He reminded all how the Indian board played a huge role during South Africa's re-entry into international cricket in the 90's. Gavaskar claimed that Shukri could have avoided making such a comment.

