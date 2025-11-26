WATCH | 'Gautam Gambhir Hay-Hay': Angry Fans at Guwahati Stadium Shout in Front of Coach After Humiliating Whitewash vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: It was a day to forget for Team India as they lost the second Test at Guwahati by 408 runs and were whitewashed by South Africa. Following the humiliating loss, fans were angry on coach Gautam Gambhir. Fans at the Baraspora stadium started shouting ‘Gautam Gambhir hay-hay’ after the match and to make the situation worse - they were doing it in front of him itself.

In fact, the police personnel present at the stadium had to intervene and ask the fans to stop. The cops were spotted having a long chat with the fans as Gambhir stood there in a state of shock. Here is the viral clip of what exactly transpired.

Following the embarrassing loss, Gambhir took the blame and claimed that the team is in a ‘transition’ phase and he expects they will learn and bounce back soon. He also said that a few players should take responsibility while in the middle.

‘Blame lies at the feet of everyone starting with me’

"The blame lies at the feet of everyone starting with me. Start prioritising Test cricket. If we want Test cricket to flourish in India, we have to collectively do it. More than the accountability it's about the care. This is what a transition phase is and young players would learn on the job," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

