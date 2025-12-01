WATCH | Gautam Gambhir-Rohit Sharma Engage in Heated Dressing-Room Discussion During 1st ODI at Ranchi

Ind vs SA: Team India bounced back in the white-ball leg with a win in Ranchi after being whitewashed by South Africa in the two-match Test series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with Kuldeep Yadav were the stars of the show. During the game, the spotlight was on Rohit and Virat Kohli for obvious reasons. During the match, a clip went viral. In the particular clip, coach Gautam Gambhir can be spotted having a heated discussion with Rohit. While not much can be understood what was it about, it is clear Gambhir was not happy about something. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

It is no secret that most reckon Gambhir was behind Rohit's Test retirement.

During the game in Ranchi, Rohit got off to a good start and hit a stylish fifty before being dismissed. Rohit scored 57 off 51 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and three sixes. He eventually perished after being trapped in front by Marco Jansen. He looked poised to get a hundred and hence would certainly have been disappointed on missing it.

India Take 1-0 Lead

Virat Kohli starred for India on Sunday as he hit a marvelous 135 off 120 balls. His knock featured 11 fours and seven sixes. Kohli's 52nd ODI century helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli's top knock also ensured he bagged the player of the match.

"Well, today was really nice to kind of get into the game like that. The pitch played quite decently in the first 20-25 overs before it started to slow down. So, I just felt like, you know, let me just go out there and just hit the ball," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.