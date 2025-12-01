WATCH | Virat Kohli Ignored Coach Gautam Gambhir After Post-Match Presentation in Ranchi?

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the modern era, if not the very best. On Sunday, Kohli came up with a masterclass in Ranchi during the first ODI versus South Africa. His magnificent century exemplified again why he is so highly-rated. Kohli recently retired from Tests and T20Is and that sparked huge debate on social media among fans as most believed there was more to what meets the eye.

Most reckoned Kohli was forced to call it a day from Test cricket and coach Gautam Gambhir played a role in it. After the post-match presentation where Kohli bagged the player of the match, he was seen walking past Gambhir. In the clip that is now going viral, Kohli can be seen walking past Gambhir, as the coach looks on. Seemed like Kohli may have ignored him.

Meanwhile, Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century. He hit 135 off 120 balls. His innings comprised off seven sixes and 11 fours.

‘Not think too much about any of the other stuff’

"Well, today was really nice to kind of get into the game like that. The pitch played quite decently in the first 20-25 overs before it started to slow down. So, I just felt like, you know, let me just go out there and just hit the ball. Not think too much about any of the other stuff. It's just me and the ball coming at me and just enjoy the game of cricket, which was the very reason I started playing this game," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

