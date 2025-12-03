Updated 3 December 2025 at 15:58 IST
WATCH | Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After Virat Kohli's Fifty During Raipur ODI Goes Viral
Ind vs SA: Gautam Gambhir appreciated Virat Kohli's fifty in Raipur during the second ODI versus South Africa.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli continued from where he left at Ranchi as he brought up yet another fifty. Walking into bat after Rohit Sharma perished early, Kohli looked in sublime touch during the 2nd ODI in Raipur on Wednesday. He went about his business without taking much risks. But once he reached his fifty, the cameras panned towards the dressing-room where one could see coach Gautam Gambhir appreciating the fifty.
Gambhir reaction is being loved by fans who are saying that everything is alright between the coach and Kohli. Here is the viral clip.
WATCH VIDEO
As we speak, Kohli has moved onto 73* off 71 balls and is looking on course to get back-to-back centuries. If he gets 27 more runs, he would bring up his 53rd ODI century. Thus far, Kohli has hit six fours and a six.
Advertisement
KING Climbs up Charts
Kohli on Wednesday climbed up to the No. 4 spot in the latest ICC rankings with a match-winning hundred against South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi boosting his ascend.
Kohli made his 52nd hundred in the 50-over format, a 120-ball 135 that propelled India to a 17-run win over the Proteas. The win gave India a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Advertisement
The 37-year-old now has 751 ranking points, and trails former India skipper Rohit Sharma (783), who retained his top spot, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell (766) and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (764).
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 3 December 2025 at 15:54 IST