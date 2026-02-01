WATCH | 'Ghante Ka King': Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled by Fans After Cheap Dismissal During Pak vs Aus 2nd T20I

Pak vs Aus: Veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam is having a torrid time with the bat. After not being able to convert a start in the T20I opener against Australia, he perished for merely two runs in the second game. The veteran batter was trapped in front by Adam Zampa after he failed to read the spin. Babar was plumb in front and while he was walking back to the pavilion, he was brutally trolled.

The spectators present at the stadium started calling him names like ‘Zimbu’ and ‘Ghante ka King’. Babar, who was dejected, did not even look up as he quietly walked back into the dressing room. Here is the clip of Babar getting trolled.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green continued their winning run. The Salman Agha-led side beat Australia comfortably by 90 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. The wins would give the Men in Green a lot of confidence going ahead in the ICC T20 World Cup.

‘Perfect Game For Pak’

Captain Salman Agha was pleased with his team's performance. He called it a ‘perfect game’.

"It has to be a perfect game for us. We batted well in the powerplay, we finished well in the middle. We were outstanding. And when it comes to bowling, we bowled well in the powerplay, middle and we finished the game early as well. And then fielding was outstanding. So, I can easily say, the perfect game for us," Agha said at the post-match presentation.