WATCH | 'Happy Retirement': Rohit Sharma's Special Message to Angelo Matthews Ahead of Farewell Test

As veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Matthews gets ready to play his final Test match starting Tuesday against Bangladesh, former India skipper Rohit5 Sharma had a special message for the Lankan star. Recalling that they have had many battles against each other since his U-19 days, Rohit goes on to call Matthews a true servant of Sri Lankan cricket.

"Hey Angie, congratulations on your fantastic career. Over the years we had some pretty good battles from our under-19 days to now. You've been a true servant for your nation and I'm pretty sure everyone back at home appreciates what you've done for your country," Rohit said.

Matthews is arguably one of the best to have represented his country. A true ambassador of the game, Matthews amassed 8167 runs in 118 Tests. This includes 16 centuries and 45 fifties. Matthews is also considered to be one of the finest all-rounders of the generation.

Rohit Too Retired From Tests

The former India captain also called it a day from Test cricket a couple of months back, just ahead of the England tour. Rohit was considered to be one of the finest Test openers in the world. In fact, his retirement came as a shock to many, who reckoned his time had not come. In 67 Tests, Rohit scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.58. This includes 12 centuries and 18 fifties.