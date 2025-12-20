WATCH | Hardik Pandya's Gesture Towards as he Checks Wound of Cameraman he Injured During 5th T20I is Heartwarming

Ind vs SA: It was a night in Ahmedabad that belonged to Hardik Pandya, not only did he smash the second fastest T20I fifty by an Indian but also won hearts with his gesture towards the cameraman he injured with a hit. The allrounder accidentally hit a cameraman with a flat six and after the game, he checked on his wound in a moment to remember. Not only did he hug the cameraman, but also apologised to him in a humble gesture. five sixes and five fours.

Pandya was also spotted helping him apply the ice-pack that was given to him by the medical team. Here is the moment that has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Pandya Power on Point

Meanwhile, Pandya was in the groove from ball one as he danced down the track and smashed it for a six down the ground. That was a statement shot. There came a point when it seemed like Pandya may actually break the record for the fastest fifty held by Yuvraj Singh. His form ahead of the T20 World Cup would give a lot of belief and confidence in the dressing-room as India would get ready to defend their title. Pandya smashed a breathtaking 63 off 25 balls. His innings was laced with five sixes and five fours. He also stitched a crucial 105-run stand with Tilak Varma, which seemed to have made all the difference in the end.

Advertisement

Pandya is bound to play a massive role at the T20 WC when India get ready to defend their title.