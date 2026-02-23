WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Engages in Heated Chat With Coaching Staff After India's Loss vs South Africa in Super 8

Ind vs SA: There was no doubt that the Indian team was heartbroken after the embarrassing 76-run loss against South Africa in their opening Super 8 game on Sunday. After the game, captain Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have engaged in an heated exchange with the support staff. All of this happened in the dugout. Seems like the talk was about what went wrong and what could have been done. Here is the dugout clip that has now gone viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

India got off to a brilliant start in the powerplay after South Africa opted to bat first. The Proteas were reduced to 20 for three inside the powerplay and after that India let the hook off. The hosts let the game slip away after being in control of it in the early phase of the contest.

SA managed to put on a challenging 187 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Given the batting power India have, 188 seemed absolutely chaseable. But then, India lost more than two wickets inside the powerplay and never seemed to recover from that. None of the Indian batters managed to string together a partnership of substance. Chasing 188 to win, the entire Indian team was bowled out for 111 runs in 18.5 overs.

Advertisement

For the hosts, Shivam Dube's 42 off 27 balls was the highest score by an Indian. Marco Jansen with four wickets to his name was the pick of the Protean bowlers.

Advertisement

Can India Bounce Back?