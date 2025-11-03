WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Catch, Then Sprints Across DY Patil After Women in Blue Create History by Clinching World Cup

Ind-W vs SA-W: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur could not keep a lid on her emotions after taking the catch of Nadine de Klerk on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium to clinch their maiden Women's World Cup. It was perfect as she took the final catch. After taking the catch, Harmanpreet was off for a sprint on her own. She sprinted while the rest looked to chase her. It was euphoria all across the stadium as the sea of blue was up in joy.

Here is the viral video of that historic moment when Harman takes the catch at covers. It was Deepti Sharma picked up the wicket.

Meanwhile, India won the game by 52 runs to create history. Following the win, the players started their celebration and so did the fans. Harmanpreet seemed a little emotional after the initial sprint. All the players hugged each other and that was brilliant. Surely, the South African hearts have broken following their dream run in the competition. They played really well throughout the campaign, but stuttered at the final hurdle.

How India Won

Batting first, India put on a challenging 298 for six in their 50 overs quota. Shafali Verma was the star of the show for the women in blue. She hit a brilliant 87 off 78 balls. It was her knock that set up the challenging total. The target always seemed stiff considering it was the final and there would certainly have been scoreboard pressure. Laura Wolvaardt, the captain of South Africa, has had a dream tournament. She kept SA in the hunt till the end, and once she departed - India breathed a sigh of relief. She hit a magical century. She scored 101 off 98 balls. Her knock was laced with 11 fours and a six.