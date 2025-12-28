WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur’s Jaw-Drop Moment After Smriti Mandhana’s Power Hit

India-W is currently facing Sri Lanka-W for their fourth match in the India-W vs Sri Lanka-W ODI series. Before the start of the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field, inviting the host side to bat first. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Safali Verma cemented a record-breaking partnership of 162 runs and fired the Women in Blue to a mammoth total of 221-2 in the first innings.

The duo displayed pure intent with Safali playing on the aggressive foot while Smriti Mandhana continued providing proper assistance with her precise shots. Smriti Mandhana played an 80-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 166.67, while Shafali Verma scored 79 runs from 46 balls at a strike rate of 171.74.

Following their wickets, Richa Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came on to finish India's innings at a total of 221 runs.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur's Reaction To Smriti Mandhana's Power Shot

Smriti Mandhana hammered 11 fours and three sixes in India's innings against Sri Lanka. With one such six crossing the 79-meter boundary mark. Following the shot, the camera panned to the team India dugout, where the skipper could be seen watching the shot with an open mouth.

The well-timed bat swing, along with placing the shot in between two Sri Lankan fielders, made the shot nothing short of beautiful. Notably, in two of the matches against Sri Lanka in the ODI series, Mandhana was dismissed by similar shots. However, against Sri Lanka today, the player seemed to have returned to her previous form as she registered 80 runs off 48 deliveries.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here:

Smriti Mandhana Creates History With Her Knock Against Sri Lanka