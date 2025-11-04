WATCH | India Women's Cricket Team Coach Amol Mazumdar Receives Grand Welcome on Reaching Home After World Cup Triumph

Women's World Cup 2025: It was a night to remember in Navi Mumbai on Sunday as the women's cricket team clinched their maiden ODI World Cup by beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil stadium. Now, a day-after - most players are getting a grand welcome on reaching their homes. But, India coach Amol Mazumdar got the biggest reception when he reached his home in Ville Parle in Mumbai.

Mazumdar's neighbors came out and made a guard of honour for the India coach. It was unbelievable to see the coach of the team get such a reception. The clip of it surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the much-talked about clip.

Meanwhile, an emotional Mazumdar called it a ‘watershed moment’ minutes after Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. edged South Africa in the finale.

"Absolutely proud. There's no doubt about it. I don't know, it's not yet sink in, but it's an unbelievable achievement by all the girls. I mean, they deserve every credit. They deserve everything that will follow from here because they've worked terribly hard. I know for a fact that they've done extremely, every Indian proud," he said after India's win.

'Didn't look at those losses as losses'

"We didn't look at those losses as losses. We just thought that we just couldn't get over the line, that's about it. We dominated a lot of, you know, in those games we dominated a majority of those matches. So we didn't look at those as losses. We just thought that, yeah, there are some hiccups in the campaign, but we were still alive in the tournament. And here we are on 2nd November 2025, world champions," he added.