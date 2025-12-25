Updated 25 December 2025 at 17:35 IST
WATCH | India Women Touch Down In Trivandrum For Remaining T20Is Against Struggling Sri Lanka Women
India Women, fresh off their historic ODI World Cup win, arrived in Trivandrum for the remaining T20Is vs Sri Lanka. Leading 2-0, Harmanpreet’s side received a warm welcome as fans cheered stars like Mandhana.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
The India women's cricket team has arrived in Kerala's Trivandrum for the remaining leg of the T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue clinched a 2-0 series lead in the competition, with the hosts displaying utter dominance in the bilaterals so far.
Team India is coming off a historic victory in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final in Navi Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue defeated South Africa-W, led by Laura Wolvaardt. It was the Indian women's team's first-ever title win, and a victory at home made it even sweeter.
India Women Arrive In Trivandrum For Remaining T20I Matches vs SL-W
Following the victories in Visakhapatnam, Team India Women arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala. The Women in Blue will compete in the next set of T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women, led by Chamari Athapaththu.
In a video shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter), players and coaching staff of the Indian women's cricket team were seen exiting the team hotel and boarding the bus. Several fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of the cricketers.
Advertisement
The Indian cricketers also obliged requests for pictures with the fans and airport staff at the airport. Stars like Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were also seen in the video.
Also Read: JSCA Official Acknowledges MS Dhoni Role In Jharkhand's Historic Title Finish In SMAT 2025: 'He's Very Interested In Helping'
Advertisement
Upon their arrival in Trivandrum, the Indian players and coaching staff received a traditional welcome from the hotel staff.
India Women Display Sheer Dominance In First Two T20Is
The Indian women's cricket team displayed sheer aggression with the bat. The bowlers also fared well against the Sri Lanka Women, putting immense pressure on the visiting side and restricting them to chaseable totals.
Also Read: Virat Kohli Advocated For ODI World Cup 2027 After Vijay Hazare Trophy Masterclass: 'He Is Fully Ready'
In the first T20I, Jemimah Rodrigues starred with a spectacular outing with the bat. She scored an unbeaten 44-ball 69, helping the Women in Blue chase down the target and secure an eight-wicket victory and earning the POTM accolade.
Shafali Verma showed raw aggression with the bat in the second T20I, scoring 69* off 34 against the Sri Lanka Women and completing the chase to secure consecutive victories.
India Women will now be in action against Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I on December 26 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 17:35 IST