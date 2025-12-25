WATCH | India Women Touch Down In Trivandrum For Remaining T20Is Against Struggling Sri Lanka Women

The India women's cricket team has arrived in Kerala's Trivandrum for the remaining leg of the T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue clinched a 2-0 series lead in the competition, with the hosts displaying utter dominance in the bilaterals so far.

Team India is coming off a historic victory in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final in Navi Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue defeated South Africa-W, led by Laura Wolvaardt. It was the Indian women's team's first-ever title win, and a victory at home made it even sweeter.

India Women Arrive In Trivandrum For Remaining T20I Matches vs SL-W

Following the victories in Visakhapatnam, Team India Women arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala. The Women in Blue will compete in the next set of T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women, led by Chamari Athapaththu.

In a video shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter), players and coaching staff of the Indian women's cricket team were seen exiting the team hotel and boarding the bus. Several fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of the cricketers.

The Indian cricketers also obliged requests for pictures with the fans and airport staff at the airport. Stars like Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana were also seen in the video.

Upon their arrival in Trivandrum, the Indian players and coaching staff received a traditional welcome from the hotel staff.

India Women Display Sheer Dominance In First Two T20Is

The Indian women's cricket team displayed sheer aggression with the bat. The bowlers also fared well against the Sri Lanka Women, putting immense pressure on the visiting side and restricting them to chaseable totals.

In the first T20I, Jemimah Rodrigues starred with a spectacular outing with the bat. She scored an unbeaten 44-ball 69, helping the Women in Blue chase down the target and secure an eight-wicket victory and earning the POTM accolade.

Shafali Verma showed raw aggression with the bat in the second T20I, scoring 69* off 34 against the Sri Lanka Women and completing the chase to secure consecutive victories.