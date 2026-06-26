WATCH | Ishan Kishan Giving Tips to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of Likely India Debut vs Ireland in 1st T20I is Unmissable; Video Goes Viral

Ireland vs India: There is little to no doubt the spotlight over the past few months has been on teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and it was no different when he arrived in Ireland for his likely national debut. Ahead of the game, Sooryavanshi was spotted having a net session where he was smacking the Indian bowlers at will. Just after the nets, Sooryavanshi was seen with Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen giving advise to Sooryavanshi, who was paying attention. The clip has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the viral clip.

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Speculatins are rife over will Sooryavanshi make his national debut on Friday at Belfast or not. Going by the press conference of batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his maiden cap. Kotak also said that coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer would take the final call on Sooryavanshi. There is no doubt that there is much suspense around it.

"There are so many talented players in India. My personal opinion is that those who are already performing should not be ignored. Obviously, new players will come; it will be healthy competition. Everybody who comes in should wait for their right time to play," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

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India's Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

India go in as clear favourites, having won all eight T20Is against Ireland. Their last meeting was at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York.

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