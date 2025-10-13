WATCH | 'It's Out, You Know it': Jasprit Bumrah Fumes at Umpire as India Lose DRS During Delhi Test

Ind vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah was unhappy after a DRS call did not go his way on Monday during the second Test in Delhi versus West Indies. In an attempt to deny John Campbell a well-deserved century, Bumrah and Team India opted for the DRS once the ball trapped the batter. The replays showed that the bat was very close to the pad on impact and hence it could not clearly be seen if the ball hit the bat first or the pads. After looking at multiple options, the third umpire reckoned there was enough doubt in that and hence gave the benefit of the doubt to the batter. Bumrah was not pleased with it and hence he had a few words to say to the umpire.

'Technology can't prove it'

"It's out. You know it as well, but the technology can't prove it," he said umpire Richard Illingworth with a smile.

Campbell eventually perished for a brilliant 115. He was dismissed after being trapped in front by Ravindra Jadeja.

Bumrah was getting chirpy on Day 4 as he bowled well but was yet to pick up a wicket.

Visitors Put up a Fight

Campbell paid the price for his indiscreet choice of shots but Shai Hope defended dourly to take West Indies to 252 for 3 at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against India.

West Indies still need to score 18 more runs before they can make India bat again but more importantly the docile nature of the track has made it a toil for the spinners.