WATCH | Rohit Sharma Celebrates Diwali in Advance Ahead of Crucial Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: The Indian team will leave for Australia this week for the much-awaited limited overs series where they will play three ODIs and five T20Is. It is no secret that the spotlight would be on former India captain Rohit Sharma as he would be making an international comeback. But before leaving for Australia, Rohit celebrated Diwali with his wife at a friend's place as he will not be in India during the auspicious occasion. Here is the clip where Rohit celebrates Diwali.

WATCH VIDEO

Even if he does not claim it, Rohit would be under immense pressure. He would have to bring all his experience of having played in Australia to good use this time.

Over the past week, Rohit has been spotted practicing at the iconic Shivaji Park grounds in Mumbai in front of fans just to get into the groove ahead of the tour.

Since he retired from Tests under suspicious circumstances, he has expressed his desire to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, now that happens or not remains to be seen. He was in charge of the side in 2023 when they reached the final in the home World Cup. That tournament, India went undefeated to the summit clash. Eventually, they lost against Australia in Ahmedabad. Rohit wants to correct that and hence he hopes to feature in the next ODI WC. He has shown good intent by getting fitter. He looked to have gotten leaner during the recent CEAT Cricket Awards.

Rohit's Farewell Tour?

Some claim that the tour of Australia would be Rohit's farewell series.