WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah's Inch-Perfect Yorker Clean Bowls Justin Greaves During Ind-WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah was at his lethal best on Thursday during the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad. After picking up one early wicket, Bumrah did not get any more rewards before lunch. But after the break, Bumrah got the ball and then he started to wield the magic. Bumrah came up with a inch-perfect signature yorker of his to clean up Justin Greaves, who looked stunned after getting dismissed. The ball came up in sharply at pace and seemed unplayable for Greaves. After picking up the wicket, Bumrah was elated high-fiving his teammates. Greaves was the only West Indian batter that looked a little settled in the middle as he perished for 32.

Gill & Co. Dominate, Thanks to Bumrah-Siraj

At the time of filing the copy, West Indies is reeling at 162 for nine. To be honest, it has been a shambolic show from the visiting team. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball as well. In fact, with four wickets, he has been the pick of the Indian bowlers. Siraj was literally unplayable with the new ball. What worked for the two Indian pacers was that they ensured they kept the ball within the stumps, forcing errors from the Windies batters.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, making a return to red-ball cricket, also came up with the goods. He picked up a wicket, so did Washington Sundar.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162/9 in 44 overs (Shai Hope 26, Justin Greaves 32; Mohammed Siraj 4-35) against India