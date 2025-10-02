WATCH | Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Impact? Empty Stands at Narendra Modi Stadium For Ind-WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies: Test cricket returned to India after the Asia Cup triumph and a big crowd was expected for the opening day of the first Test match versus West Indies at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, but that was not to be. It was sad to see empty stands at the NMS in Ahmedabad and now most reckon it is because Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are missing. Is that the case? Legends Rohit and Kohli retired from Test cricket before the tour of England and that stunned many who believed they had it in them to continue on.

Here is the clip where you can see the stands are empty and very few fans have actually turned up for the game, which is an international match.

There is no doubt that Rohit and Kohli - the two big stars - were massive crowd-pullers. Fans turned up to the stadiums to watch them, now that they are not present - there is a problem.

Siraj Fires For India

Mohammed Siraj was unstoppable on the opening day of the Test as he rattled West Indies in the first hour itself with three wickets.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, West Indies were rocked early by Siraj, who exploited the pitch with swing, seam, and bounce to claim 3-19 in his overs, as the visitors’ were reduced to 42/4.

He and Bumrah kept the stumps in play and forced frequent errors. At the time of filing the copy, WI are in deeper trouble, struggling at 153 for nine. In all probability, India would bat on the first day itself.