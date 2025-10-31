WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav Advises Kuldeep Yadav, Bowler Gets Mitchell Marsh Off Very Next Ball During 2nd T20I at MCG

Ind vs Aus: Kuldeep Yadav was getting hammered all around the park in his first over of the day during the 2nd T20I at the MCG on Friday. He was taken for 20 runs off his first five balls off his first over, that is when capatin Suryakumar Yadav walked upto him and gave him some advise. Off the very next ball, which was the last ball off the over - Kuldeep forced Mitchell Marsh into playing a false shot. Marsh was out and Suryakumar and Kuldeep celebrated the wicket. Here is the viral clip where you can see Suryakumar advising Kuldeep.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia have won the game by four wickets. It was a convincing win for the hosts as they finished the chase with more than six overs to spare. With the win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. For the unversed, the opening match at Canberra was called off due to rain.

Abhishek Lone Warrior

Earlier in the day, put into bat - left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma’s 68 off 37 balls was the lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming Indian batting display, as the visitors’ were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs in the second T20I against Australia.

To be honest, India's innings never really took off after the top-order collapse triggered by Josh Hazlewood, who picked a sensational 3-13 by extracting seam movement and bounce and maintaining a probing length that left the visitors’ reeling in powerplay. The only silver lining of the Indian innings was a 56-run stand between Abhishek and Harshit Rana. Rana chipped in well with 35 off 33 balls.