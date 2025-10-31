WATCH | Jemimah Rodrigues Admits 'Was Crying Everyday' While Revealing Battle With Anxiety

Ind vs Aus: Jemimah Rodrigues was unstoppable on Thursday as she powered India to a historic win over Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah remained unbeaten on 127* off 134 balls to get India past the finishing line. Jemimah hit 12 boundaries in her unbelievable knock. Following the win, Jemimah was over the moon as she found it hard to express herself as she was filled with emotions. One has to agree that Jemimah's ride has been an exceptional one. From being dropped in one of the games to being India's protagonist in the semi-final.

‘Used to call my mom and cry the entire time’

“I'll be very vulnerable here because I know someone watching might be going through the same thing,” Jemimah said with her voice trembling. “I was going through a lot of anxiety at the start of the tournament. I used to call my mom and cry the entire time — because when you're going through anxiety, you just feel numb.”

"I've cried in front of Arundhati almost every day. Even when she didn't say much, her presence meant everything. I'm so blessed to have friends I can call family. And it's okay to ask for help,” she added.

Can Jemimah Shine in Finale?

Given her form and the confidence she would be in after the brilliant knock against Australia, you would certainly not write off the possibility of her coming good again in the finale that will take place at the DY Patil stadium on November 2.

