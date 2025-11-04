WATCH | Rohit Sharma Snubbed Jay Shah's Request to Celebrate Women's World Cup 2025 Win With Harmnanpreet Kaur's Team?

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur and her team had a night to remember on Sunday (November 2) as the women in blue clinched their maiden ODI World Cup at the DY Patil stadium with a win over their South African counterparts. Following the win, everyone present at the stadium started celebrating the moment as it was historic in every sense. Legends of the game, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar were also in attendance at the stadium in Navi Mumbai.

In a clip that is now going viral, one can spot ICC President Jay Shah asking Rohit to get on the ground and join the celebrations with the women in blue. But in the same video, if one take a closer look at it, one would realise Rohit gently declines the offer. It is no secret that selfless Rohit did not want to take the spotlight away from the victorious Indian women's cricket team. Here is the viral clip.

As per former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Rohit was present at the venue because he wanted to witness the women in blue win the crown. Surely Rohit's presence must have boosted the morale of the eves who went onto clinch the crown.

Rohit's Sensational Comeback

There was much-speculation over Rohit's ODI future before he left for the tour of Australia. But in Australia he exceeded expectations and came good with the bat. He hit a fifty and a century in the third and final ODI. With runs to his name, he managed to shut the critics properly. Rohit would next be seen playing for India on November 30 when the side hosts South Africa in the opening ODI. He would like to continue his good form in those games as well.