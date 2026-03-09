WATCH | Kaif COOKS Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Amir Over Prediction That India Will Lose T20 WC Final

T20 World Cup 2026: It was a night to remember for Team India at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 WC 2026. While the Indian players are receiving congratulatory messages from all quarters, Pakistan are seething with jealousy. While most former Pakistan cricketers have made senseless comments after India's win, fixer and ex-cricketer Mohammed Amir's pre-match prediction has made him the butt of all jokes. Amir had predicted that New Zealand would beat India in the T20 WC final and that did not happen. Now, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has launched a scathing attack on Amir.

WATCH VIDEO

Kaif admits that he is amused at what may have prompted Amir to make a prediction like that. Kaif in a video he shared on his social media claims that India have some of the best cricketers in the world and hence to still make a prediction like that makes no sense. The former India cricketer also pointed how the Suryakumar-led side is very similar to the one that won the 2024 T20 WC and hence they were going to do well.

India Create History

In fact, the Indian team went on to create history by becoming the first team to win three T20 WC's and also became the first side to successfully defend their T20 WC title. There is no doubt that the win was well-deserved by the Men in Blue, who were extremely dominant in the finale.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson was the star of the show with the bat as he hit a brilliant 89 off 46 balls and Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with figures of four for 15 in four overs.