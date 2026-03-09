WATCH | Pakistan Seethe With Jealousy After India Win T20 WC; Shoaib Akhtar Makes Bizarre Claim

T20 World Cup 2026: While most across the globe are celebrating India's T20 World Cup win on Sunday, Pakistan seemed to be seething in anger over it. Some of the former cricketers from Pakistan came up with bizarre claims to tarnish India's win. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made a shocking remark. Hailing India as the rich kid in the locality, Akhtar accuses them of inviting all the weak kids to come and play. Akhtar made this distasteful comment and claimed that India is ruining cricket. Akhtar also went on to ask the anchor if she had seen even one ball hit the batter.

It is interesting to see the timing of Akhtar's comments. It comes at a time when Pakistan cricket has hit rock bottom. It is clear that Akhtar is now getting jealous of India's invincibility. But Akhtar gave credit where it is due. He went on to praise India coach Gautam Gambhir for backing his players despite failures. Akhtar reckoned at times such small things can make all the difference.

The Invincibles