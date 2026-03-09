Updated 9 March 2026 at 08:47 IST
WATCH | Pakistan Seethe With Jealousy After India Win T20 WC; Shoaib Akhtar Makes Bizarre Claim
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan is seething with jealousy after India won the T20 WC comfortably with a win over New Zealand.
T20 World Cup 2026: While most across the globe are celebrating India's T20 World Cup win on Sunday, Pakistan seemed to be seething in anger over it. Some of the former cricketers from Pakistan came up with bizarre claims to tarnish India's win. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made a shocking remark. Hailing India as the rich kid in the locality, Akhtar accuses them of inviting all the weak kids to come and play. Akhtar made this distasteful comment and claimed that India is ruining cricket. Akhtar also went on to ask the anchor if she had seen even one ball hit the batter.
It is interesting to see the timing of Akhtar's comments. It comes at a time when Pakistan cricket has hit rock bottom. It is clear that Akhtar is now getting jealous of India's invincibility. But Akhtar gave credit where it is due. He went on to praise India coach Gautam Gambhir for backing his players despite failures. Akhtar reckoned at times such small things can make all the difference.
The Invincibles
The way in which India won the final was emphatic to say the least. The Men in Blue completely destroyed their opponents. India won the match in Ahmedabad by 96 runs. In fact, some reckon India peaked in the final and played their best cricket. Sanju Samson was the star for India with the bat as he hit a belligerent 89 off 46 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler with four wickets to his name. While Samson was awarded the player of the tournament, Bumrah bagged the player of the match.
