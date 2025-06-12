WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne Stops By AB de Villiers During AUS vs SA WTC 2025 Final, Signs Shirts For Mr. 360's Children At Lord's Cricket Ground

AUS vs SA: The ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final is at a crucial juncture at this point in time. As usual and as expected, the Aussies have risen up to the occasion, and they look like firm favourites to win the title for the second time in a row. Pat Cummins' leadership has been flawless so far, and it is the Australian pacers who have delivered when it mattered the most for them.

Marnus Labuschagne Shares Heartwarming Moment With AB de Villiers' Kids

Before the start of the Test match, there was a lot of chatter about Marnus Labuschagne, who opened the innings alongside Usman Khawaja in the WTC Finals. Labuschagne did try to play with intent and locked himself in a battle with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, but he could not contribute much and ended up scoring only 17 runs off 56 balls.

A video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is now going viral on social media, which shows the Aussie opener stopping by AB de Villiers and his kids. Labuschagne signed the shirts that were being held by ABD's kids.

'I have got my two boys here, we saw Marnus Labuschagne earlier, and he straightaway came to us and started signing the boys' shirts, and I was standing there, sort of from an outsider's point of view. Appreciating it because I was there not long ago,' said de Villiers.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Leaves Journalists In Splits With Hilarious Reply On His Mode Of Dismissal Against Aiden Markram: WATCH

WTC 2025 Final: A Classic Test In The Making

The Lord's Cricket Ground is hosting the WTC final, and so far it has been a high-octane affair. A total of 14 wickets fell on the opening day of the World Test Championship 2025 final. The AUS vs SA WTC final was always about two fiery bowling attacks having a go at each other, and this theory has turned out to be true so far. Australia were caught in a fix due to their opening combination for the 'Ultimate Test', but the manner in which the Australian pacers have delivered is something that will be remembered for ages.