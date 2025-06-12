WTC 2025 Final: Steve Smith Leaves Journalists In Splits With Hilarious Reply On His Mode Of Dismissal Against Aiden Markram | WATCH

WTC 2025 Final: There is a reason that Australia are the most successful team in the history of cricket. The Aussies are built for the big stage, and they keep on proving it time and again. Australia are the defending champions of the coveted WTC mace, and as things stand now, after the proceedings on the opening day of the WTC final, it seems unlikely that the South Africans are going to get their hands on the prized silverware. There was a lot of chatter when Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in the all-important finals.

The Proteas skipper was tempted to have a crack after having a look at the overcast conditions, and his bowlers did deliver by bundling Australia out for 212 runs, but this has become a huge mountain for the South Africans to climb. The Proteas have lost four wickets on the opening day, and they need to turn things around real quick.

Steve Smith Gives Funny Take On His Dismissal In First Innings

Test stalwart Steve Smith had a lot riding on his back, and he delivered when it mattered the most for the team. Steve Smith is probably the greatest batter of this generation. Time and again, he keeps proving the fact that he thrives on challenges. Smith scored a gritty 66 runs off 112 balls with a strike rate of 58.93.

Smith joined forces with Beau Webster and rescued Australia from what seemed like a mini-collapse after Travis Head and Cameron Green departed in quick succession.

The Aussie star was later dismissed by part-time spinner Aiden Markram. After the end of day's play, Steve Smith was asked about his learnings from the first innings, and he had a funny reply to it. Smith ended up giving a hilarious reply that he needs to stop nicking the ball from a part-time spinner.

Australia Ahead In WTC 2025 Final