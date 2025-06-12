Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • WTC 2025 Final: Steve Smith Leaves Journalists In Splits With Hilarious Reply On His Mode Of Dismissal Against Aiden Markram | WATCH

Updated 12 June 2025 at 11:00 IST

WTC 2025 Final: Steve Smith Leaves Journalists In Splits With Hilarious Reply On His Mode Of Dismissal Against Aiden Markram | WATCH

Steve Smith was dismissed by South Africa's Aiden Markram on the opening day of the WTC 2025 Final. The Aussies have locked horns with South Africa in the 'Ultimate Test'

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Steve Smith reacts to his dismissal
Steve Smith reacts to his dismissal | Image: ICC

WTC 2025 Final: There is a reason that Australia are the most successful team in the history of cricket. The Aussies are built for the big stage, and they keep on proving it time and again. Australia are the defending champions of the coveted WTC mace, and as things stand now, after the proceedings on the opening day of the WTC final, it seems unlikely that the South Africans are going to get their hands on the prized silverware. There was a lot of chatter when Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in the all-important finals.

The Proteas skipper was tempted to have a crack after having a look at the overcast conditions, and his bowlers did deliver by bundling Australia out for 212 runs, but this has become a huge mountain for the South Africans to climb. The Proteas have lost four wickets on the opening day, and they need to turn things around real quick.

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins On The Verge Of Becoming Only The Third Captain After MS Dhoni And Ricky Ponting To Join Elusive List

Steve Smith Gives Funny Take On His Dismissal In First Innings

Test stalwart Steve Smith had a lot riding on his back, and he delivered when it mattered the most for the team. Steve Smith is probably the greatest batter of this generation. Time and again, he keeps proving the fact that he thrives on challenges. Smith scored a gritty 66 runs off 112 balls with a strike rate of 58.93.

Smith joined forces with Beau Webster and rescued Australia from what seemed like a mini-collapse after Travis Head and Cameron Green departed in quick succession.

ALSO READ | 'Very Difficult To Predict': Clive Lloyd Highlights The Biggest Worry Which Might Disrupt The AUS vs SA WTC 2025 Final

The Aussie star was later dismissed by part-time spinner Aiden Markram. After the end of day's play, Steve Smith was asked about his learnings from the first innings, and he had a funny reply to it. Smith ended up giving a hilarious reply that he needs to stop nicking the ball from a part-time spinner.

Australia Ahead In WTC 2025 Final

The Aussies did falter after being asked to bat on the opening day of the World Test Championship Final, but they were pitch-perfect with the ball and have left South Africa reeling in the game. Australia could manage to score only 212 runs. South Africa are four wickets down at the end of Day One and are trailing by 169 runs.

ALSO READ | WTC 2025 Final Between Australia And South Africa Under Rain Threat? Here's The Weather Forecast Of Lord's Cricket Ground For Next 5 Days

Published 12 June 2025 at 11:00 IST