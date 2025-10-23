WATCH | 'Mereko Mat Bolo Na Phir...': Shreyas Iyer-Rohit Sharma's Funny Mid-Pitch Banter During Adelaide ODI Goes Viral

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have played a lot of cricket together during their growing up years as both hail from the same state in India. Their chemistry truly lit up Adelaide during the second ODI. In a stump-mic chatter they seem to have engaged in a light-hearted banter. It was over running between the wickets where Rohit was trying to explain to Iyer that there could have been a run which was missed. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

When Rohit says about the possible run that was missed, Iyer responds to him. Iyer asks Rohit to make the call.

Rohit-Iyer's Banter Lights up Adelaide

Rohit: ‘Aae Shreyas, hoyega yeh’

Iyer: Arrey aap karke dekho, mere ko mat bolo na phir'

Rohit: 'Areey tereko call dena padega'

Rohit: 'Woh saatva over daal raha hai'

Iyer: ‘Mujhe uska angle pata nahi hai’

Iyer: ‘Call do na’

Iyer: ‘Main nahi de sakta hu ye call’

Rohit: ‘Saamne hai aapke’

Meanwhile, both Rohit and Iyer perished in quick succession after getting India's innings on track after the visitors lost early wickets. Rohit scored 73 off 97 balls, while Iyer hit a timely 61 off 77 balls.

HITMAN For a Reason

With so much speculation around his ODI future, Rohit stepped it up and answered his critics with the bat in his hand. During his knock, he became the first batter to amass 1000 runs against Australia in the white-ball format. The 38-year-old edged Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck once again in the 2nd match. Kohli has amassed 802 runs in 20 matches, while the great Sachin Tendulkar racked up 740 runs in 25 matches.

