WATCH | MS Dhoni's Hilarious Dance While Signaling Wide Call During CSK's Net Practice Steals The Show

The IPL 2026 excitement is at an all-time high as the Chennai Super Kings kick off their preparations for the upcoming season. Superstar cricketers like MS Dhoni and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad have joined the camp alongside other cricketers to begin practice for the first time.

As the Chennai Super Kings players joined the camp for practice, the spotlight remained on MS Dhoni's high-profile arrival. Fans would be keen to witness 'Thala Magic' once again across India during the IPL 2026 season.

MS Dhoni's Playful Dance While Signaling Wiude Gesture Goes Viral

As the Chennai Super Kings begin their first practice in their high-performance centre, a moment from the team training has gone viral. In a video shared by the IPL franchise on social media, MS Dhoni was undergoing net practice, and the net bowler tossed a wide delivery.

Dhoni displayed his playful side as, after the spinner tossed the ball, he broke out with a hilarious dance move while signalling a wide gesture.

The former Indian skipper's IPL teammates, like Ayush Mhatre, as well as the support staff, were seen laughing behind the net as they got some peak entertainment from the 44-year-old.

CSK To Kick Off Season With Positivity and Intent

Several CSK players have joined the camp, including stars like skipper Ruruaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Rahul Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, and many more.

Stars like Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who are currently active for International duties in the T20 World Cup 2026, will join on a later date.

Chennai Super Kings had a torrid 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table. The franchise suffered major jolts when skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a season-ending injury. MS Dhoni led the charge for the remaining part of the season, but they failed to turn things around in the competition.

IPL 2026 would bring new hope and intent to the franchise. The team features some new faces, including some productive players from the domestic circuit.