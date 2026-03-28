WATCH | MS Dhoni SPOTTED Limping After CSK Training Session Ahead of IPL 2026 Game vs Rajasthan

IPL 2026: Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been ruled out of the first two weeks of the IPL. But wasn't the writing on the wall? Over the past two seasons, we have seen Dhoni struggling with his leg and he had also said that he will only feature in the 2026 season if his body feels right.

Multiple reports claim that Dhoni did not miss a single session for CSK and was looking good to play the opener against Rajasthan. And hence this move comes as a huge surprise for all his fans.

A clip is now circulating on social space where one can see Dhoni limping as he walks. Here is the clip.

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Dhoni is a key member of the CSK outfit. Given the experience he brings to the table, his mere presence in the dressing-room should be helpful and hence it would be interesting to see he attends the CSK games or not. The ywllow army open their 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati. It promises to be a cracker of a game and it would be interesting to see the XI CSK field.

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Chennai Super Kings full IPL 2026 squad