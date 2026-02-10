WATCH| Nepal Fan Wins Hearts With His Noble Gesture Following Narrow Defeat To England At Wankhede

Nepal began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 8, 2026, where the latter won by four runs.

Batting first, England were off to a sloppy start after Nepal player Sher Malla dismissed Phil Salt in the second over. For England, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook delivered crucial half-centuries to help their side set a target of 184 runs after 20 overs. Meanwhile, Nepal's chase was powered by Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee's crucial partnership; however, the English bowlers struck at the right moments, leaving Nepal short of just four runs.

One of the highlights of the match was the fans who travelled from Nepal to Mumbai. A sea of red and blue replica shirts heaved in the stadium, where the Nepalese fans danced and sang while supporting their side in the marquee tournament. Following the match, one Nepal fan stood out from the rest because of his benevolent gesture.

Nepal Fan Wins Hearts With Benevolent Act

On February 10, 2026, a clip from the Nepal vs England match surfaced online, where a Nepal fan was seen picking up garbage scattered in the stands, left by fans after the match was finished. While most of the audience decided to leave the stands after the match, this Nepal fan decided to stay back, collecting the garbage and cleaning the area, making things easier for the Wankhede cleaning staff.

This act was done by the fan out of pure responsibility and not for a showcase. After the video was posted online, netizens flooded the comments sections with positive messages for the fan, expressing how his noble act won the hearts of many.

Nepal Set To Face Italy Next In T20 World Cup