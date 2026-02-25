WATCH | Sanju Samson's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fan Ahead of India's Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson is certainly a crowd favourite and now that he is in Chennai for a T20 World Cup clash, the buzz is palpable. After batting in the nets on Tuesday, Samson was spotted giving an autograph to a fan outside the stadium. While giving the autograph to the fan, Samson had a subdued smile on his face and his humble nature came to the fore. It was a moment to cherish for the fan. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Samson to Feature vs Zimbabwe?

India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said that Samson will be discussed. Samson was spotted having a long net session on Tuesday. There is no doubt that with the top-order failing to come good, Samson may get drafted into the XI for the must-win clash at the Chepauk. Samson played merely one game in the tournament when Abhishek Sharma was not well. He scored a quickfire eight-ball 22. Samson has the ability to get the side off to a flyer and that is what India would dearly be hoping from him.

Interesting to see who makes way in case Samson has to be slotted in the XI. Will it be out-of-form Abhishek Sharma or will it be Tilak Varma? An interesting call beckons!

Advertisement

It is no secret that now India need to win both their games to make it through to the semi-final. They play Zimbabwe on February 26 and then take on West Indies in their final Super 8 game. And also, there is no doubt that India can beat both the sides.