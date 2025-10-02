WATCH | Only Shubman Gill Worship? Fans Have Zero Interest in 1st Test Between Ind-WI in Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies: Cricketers in India are treated like demi-gods, and on Thursday - things were similar. India captain Shubman Gill, who is also the captain of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, got all the reception from fans at the Narendra Modi stadium during the opening day of the first Test against West Indies, but not while he was batting. Gill was inside the dressing-room getting cheered by the few fans that turned up for the game. It was sad to see fans were hardly bothered about the action in the middle.

It was alarming to see that the stands were empty during the international game, a Test that is part of the World Test Championships. Some reckon this is the case because icons like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have called it a day. Another reason could be the fact that India is playing a lower-ranked team and hence there is is little interest. Could the Asia Cup hangover be another reason?

India in Box Seat

At the time of filing the copy, India were 120 for two.