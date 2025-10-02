Updated 2 October 2025 at 17:28 IST
WATCH | Only Shubman Gill Worship? Fans Have Zero Interest in 1st Test Between Ind-WI in Ahmedabad
India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill, captain of India's Test side and skipper of Gujarat Titans in IPL, received all the adulation during the opening day of the Ahmedabad Test.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India vs West Indies: Cricketers in India are treated like demi-gods, and on Thursday - things were similar. India captain Shubman Gill, who is also the captain of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, got all the reception from fans at the Narendra Modi stadium during the opening day of the first Test against West Indies, but not while he was batting. Gill was inside the dressing-room getting cheered by the few fans that turned up for the game. It was sad to see fans were hardly bothered about the action in the middle.
WATCH VIDEO
It was alarming to see that the stands were empty during the international game, a Test that is part of the World Test Championships. Some reckon this is the case because icons like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have called it a day. Another reason could be the fact that India is playing a lower-ranked team and hence there is is little interest. Could the Asia Cup hangover be another reason?
India in Box Seat
At the time of filing the copy, India were 120 for two.
They had lost the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan, KL Rahul has just been joined by Gill. India in all probability will wipe out the deficit by stumps. Earlier in the day, Gill lost his sixth consecutive toss but Mohammed Siraj came up with a riveting spell of fast bowling to peg back the visitors. He picked up four wickets to rattle West Indies. The hosts are way in front in the ongoing Test after bundling out the visiting team for a paltry 162.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 17:18 IST