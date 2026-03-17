WATCH | Pakistan Great Ahmed Shehzad Trolls Mohammad Rizwan For His Poor Show vs Bangladesh: ‘Learn he Learn ho Raha Hai'

Ban vs Pak: It was humiliating for Pakistan to lose a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh recently. Following the loss, players are being criticised and that was absolutely on the cards. Expectations were high from denior batter Mohammed Rizwan as he was making a return to the national side after being left out for the T20 World Cup.

It was evident that Rizwan was struggling against the pace of Nahid Rana. In his three outings, he scored 58 runs, with his highest score being 44, which came in the second ODI. Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has gone on to launch a scathing attack on Rizwan. As per Shehzad, Rizwan does not have the technique to do well.

‘Technique is not there’

“The balls are just coming in your range, Rizwan sahab. So much time has passed. We have been saying this for quite some time now. The technique is not there. You have your game based on the leg side. Learn he learn start ho gaya. Learn he learn start ho gaya. (You have just been learning for so many years now),” Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

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“You just keep on talking. You are getting money for playing on the ground, we are here to keep on talking. The people who are selecting you are just not learning. Perform on the ground, don't talk. There is a huge gap between the bat and the ball. Why aren't you coming in line? The ball won't come into your range. Play with a big heart. Ask yourself, are you coming in line with the ball?,” he added.

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