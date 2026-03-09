WATCH | Pakistan Trolled Brutally by Their Own After India Win T20 WC 2026: 'We Beat Kenya, Uganda'

T20 WC 2026: It was a night to remember for Team India in Ahmedabad as they beat New Zealand to successfully defend their T20 WC title. It was a convincing 96-run win for the Men in Blue as they outplayed their opposition comfortably. But while India celebrated the win, Pakistanis on the other side sulked. Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad hailed India's win. Shehzad claimed that had it been Pakistan, they would have been happy with 180 and would never have dared to dream of 250. He also went on to pinpoint the flaws that existed in the Pakistan side and their cricket.

‘The flaw is in our system’

"Pakistan has a lot of talent. There is no lack of talent. The flaw is in our system. What is there in India? There is both talent and system. You can see that through talent and system, players are being produced. Who is this player? This is Sanju Samson, who never gets a chance. He has become the man of the series in the World Cup. This is Ishan Kishan, who rarely plays. Discipline is such that he was also put aside. He has just come here after performing in domestic cricket," Shehzad said on the Haarna Mana Hai show in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Premature Exit