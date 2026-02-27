Updated 27 February 2026 at 14:51 IST
WATCH | 'Pardon? I'm Bennett': Journo Makes Hilarious Identity Goof-up While Asking Brian Bennett About Not Getting T20 WC Century
India faced Zimbabwe for their second T20 World Cup Super 8 clash on February 26, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
India faced Zimbabwe for their second T20 World Cup Super 8 clash on February 26, 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Men in Blue secured a dominant 72-run win against the Zimbabwe side, keeping their hopes for the T20 World Cup semifinal alive.
Despite India sealing a dominant win, the Zimbabwe batters gave their all in their second innings after opting to field first following the toss win. One name that stood out was Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett, who fell three runs short of a T20 World Cup hundred in the clash against India as the player finished his unbeaten knock at 97 runs.
In the post-match conference, a hilarious goof-up occurred surrounding the player when a journalist mistook Bennett for someone else.
Brian Bennett's Hilarious Reply To Journalist's Goof Up
Brian Bennett came out to speak to the media following their T20 World Cup loss. After answering several questions, one journalist asked, "Bennett had a good chance to score a century. Why didn't your batters didn't give a chance to score a century?"
The question showed that the journalist did not realise that they were talking to Brian Bennett himself. Upon hearing the question, the player looked baffled and pointed out, "Pardon? I'm Bennett."
Notably, he did not look offended by the goof-up and smiled at the reporter after correcting him. The Zimbabwe player answered the question that, although a century would have been nice, this was how cricket worked, and that he was happy to put up a strong knock against a team like India.
Watch The Video Here
Brain Bennett's Knock Against India
Brian Bennett was the lone spark in Zimbabwe's mammoth run chase against India. Bennett registered 97 runs against the Men in Blue at Chennai. The player's unbeaten knock was laced with eight fours and six sixes in 59 balls.
