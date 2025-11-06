WATCH | PM Modi Shares Unique Blueprint For Players Of Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India To Serve As Role Models For Generation Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a unique blueprint for the Indian Women's Cricket Team players and appealed to them to serve as role models for the next generation.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 5, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and interacted with the newly crowned World Cup winners.

Team India clinched a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2. Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-rounder performance in the game. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma received the 'Player of the Series' award for her consistent performance in the marquee event.

PM Modi Urges India Women's Cricketers To Motivate The Young Generation

While interacting with the Indian players after their Women's World Cup 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Women in Blue can motivate anybody since they have achieved a lot.

However, PM Modi appealed to them to use their influence and inspire the young generation. The Prime Minister asked the Indian women's players to visit three schools once a year and spend time with the students.

"You guys can motivate anybody and everybody. You achieved a lot of success. I suggest you go back you your respective schools, spend time with the students. The kids will ask you a lot of questions, but you will inspire a lot of them. Pick any three schools and visit them at least once a year," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India players.

India Thrash South Africa By 52 Runs In Final At Women's World Cup 2025

The final match between India and South Africa was delayed by two hours after rain played a spoilsport. However, no overs were reduced.

In the first innings, it was Shafali Verma (87), Deepti Sharma (58), and Richa Ghosh's (34) clutch knocks that helped India power to 298/7.