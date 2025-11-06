WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Asks Women's WC Winner Deepti Sharma About 'Hanumanji' Tattoo; Cricketer's 'Jai Shree Ram' Response Goes Viral

Women's World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian women's cricketer team, who recently won the World Cup. PM Modi met the cricketers on Wednesday evening at his Delhi residence.

During the lengthy interaction, curious PM Modi asked allrounder Deepti Sharma about the ‘Hanumanji’ tattoo that she has.

Stunned by the fact that PM Modi knew about it, a humble Deepti said that it helps her overcome difficulties and also notified the PM that she has a ‘Jai Shree Ram’; written on her Instagram bio. The reply impressed Modi, who smiled.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, PM Modi interacted with the rest of the cricketer's as well and seemed to be in a happy space doing so. Surely, the moment would be very inspiring for all the women cricketers. The cricketers also seemed to be enjoying the interaction with the PM of the country.

How Women in Blue Won

The Indian women's cricket team clinched their maiden ODI WC title with an emphatic 52-run win over their South African counterparts. In the final, Shafali Verma, playing just her second game of the tournament, came good as she hit a brilliant 87 off 78 balls to help India post a challenging total.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: AUS Press Welcomes ENG Captain Stokes In Quintessential Fashion