Updated 6 November 2025 at 10:25 IST
WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Asks Women's WC Winner Deepti Sharma About 'Hanumanji' Tattoo; Cricketer's 'Jai Shree Ram' Response Goes Viral
Women's World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Deepti Sharma about her 'Hanumanji' tattoo and the cricketer's response has now gone viral.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Women's World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian women's cricketer team, who recently won the World Cup. PM Modi met the cricketers on Wednesday evening at his Delhi residence.
During the lengthy interaction, curious PM Modi asked allrounder Deepti Sharma about the ‘Hanumanji’ tattoo that she has.
Stunned by the fact that PM Modi knew about it, a humble Deepti said that it helps her overcome difficulties and also notified the PM that she has a ‘Jai Shree Ram’; written on her Instagram bio. The reply impressed Modi, who smiled.
Meanwhile, PM Modi interacted with the rest of the cricketer's as well and seemed to be in a happy space doing so. Surely, the moment would be very inspiring for all the women cricketers. The cricketers also seemed to be enjoying the interaction with the PM of the country.
How Women in Blue Won
The Indian women's cricket team clinched their maiden ODI WC title with an emphatic 52-run win over their South African counterparts. In the final, Shafali Verma, playing just her second game of the tournament, came good as she hit a brilliant 87 off 78 balls to help India post a challenging total.
Shafali was the star with the ball as well. She picked up two crucial wickets in the middle phase of the game when South Africa were looking to consolidate. Following the win, Deepti was adjudicated as the player of the series for her brilliant allround show throughout the competition.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 10:19 IST