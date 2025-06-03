WATCH | Pooja Performed In Virat Kohli's Restaurant As Fan And Priest Take Rounds With Incense Sticks Ahead Of IPL Final Between PBKS And RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are locked in an intense battle as the two teams are playing the finals of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Both teams are eyeing their first ever IPL title as it is a feat which has evaded both teams since the first tournament which was played in 2008. Ahead of the start of the match, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is expected to be a high scoring affair from both teams.

Pooja Performed At Virat Kohli's Restaurant Ahead Of IPL Final

A video is going viral on social media which shows a fan and a priest entering Virat Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant ahead of the Indian Premier League final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. In the video a priest and a fan can be seen entering the restaurant with incense sticks in their hands.

The fan and the priest waved the incense sticks at the door of the restaurant.

Watch the viral video here:

Read More: RCB Fans Gather In Huge Numbers At Narendra Modi Stadium

RCB In Trouble Against PBKS In IPL 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to be in trouble against Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings have managed to pick up three wickets ahead of RCB reaching the 100 run mark. The run rate is also not with RCB as they failed to get to a strong score in the first ten overs. PBKS bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling well for Punjab Kings as he is stopping the flow of runs for RCB.