WATCH | Rohit Sharma GUTTED With Official After His Bat Doesn't Pass Test During MI-RCB IPL 2026 Match

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma got frustrated after his bat was deemed ineligible by a match official after a test. The check happened just before he was about to step onto the field to bat. When the official found that his bat did not pass the ‘gauge test’, Rohit tried to convince the official that there was nothing wrong with it.

It was surprising to see that even Tilak Varma had joined in the discussion. Eventually, his bat was cleared and he walked in to bat. Here is the clip that has gone viral.

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For the unversed, Rohit was retired hurt after 19 off 13 balls. Mumbai failed to gun down a mammoth 240 as they fell short by 18 runs. Sherfane Rutherford was the star for the MI side as he kept them in the game with a breathtaking 71* off 31 balls. His knock was laced with nine sixes and a solitary boundary. Unfortunately his splendid show was not good enough to take his side over the line.

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What is IPL bat gauge Test?

This is a new introduction in IPL. From IPL 2025, umpires have started doing random checks of the dimensions of the bat. This rule has been put in place to avoid players from gaining an unfair advantage. Checking the bat dimensions is a prevalent protocol but till the 2024 edition, the process was followed inside the confines of the dressing room. For the unversed, the umpires can do these checks at any point of time in the match.