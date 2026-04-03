WATCH | Rinku Singh Loses COOL After Ankrish Raghuvanshi Gifts His Wicket To Run-Out Against SRH in IPL 2026

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh was gutted after Ankrish Raghuvanshi gifted his wicket away to a runout at a very critical point in the game. The incident took place in the 11th over when the game was well-poised. Rinku cut the ball to the left of backward point and took off for a run.

Watching Rinku take off, Raghuvanshi also committed himself to the run when he suddenly realised his partner had backed out from taking the run. By the time Raghuvanshi realised it, he was halfway through the run and could not turn and get back in time. One has to credit Eshan Malinga for a rather accurate throw. After the dismissal of Raghuvanshi, Rinku fumed like never-before.

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Raghuvanshi was looking in good touch when he lost his wicket. He perished for 52 off 29 balls. His knock was laced with two sixes and six fours. The time till he was there in the middle, there was hope. Raghuvanshi has been the silver-lining for KKR in the first two games.

It was veteran Heinrich Klaasen's experience-driven half-century that guided Sunrisers Hyderabad back to winning ways as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in Kolkata.

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Blessing Muzarabani grabbed 4/41, but it was Klaasen's composed 52 off 35 balls that held Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings together as they posted a competitive 226/8 after KKR opted to bowl.

Can KKR Bounce Back?