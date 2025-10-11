WATCH | Rishabh Pant 'Locked In', Intense Workouts At BCCI COE Brings Clarity to Comeback Timeline

Rishabh Pant has shared a fresh update on his foot fracture, which has restricted him from competitive action. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is putting in extensive efforts to keep his case strong for a comeback in the game.

The 28-year-old Indian cricketer suffered a gruesome foot injury off Chris Woakes' delivery in the Manchester Test. Pant had to be taken off the field in an ambulance, but he returned to action the next day despite the fracture.

Pant has reported to the BCCI COE in Bengaluru, where he is putting in the hard yards to pull off a sound comeback to competitive cricket and eventually the Indian Cricket Team.

Rishabh Pant Puts In Gruelling COE Sessions, India Star's Return Comes Into Focus

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has shared a new video sharing an update on his fitness. He could be seen taking up strength and conditioning exercises, as well as some mass-building drills inside the gym.

Pant is at the COE to undergo a medical assessment of his fitness, and the BCCI medical staff will determine whether he is fit to return to competitive cricketing action.

Given his recent performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the team and medical staff would not take a chance on Rishabh Pant's health, as they would prefer having him in full fitness.

Rishabh Pant Could Return To Domestic Cricket Action

Rishabh Pant has missed out on a significant part of cricketing action since he sustained the injury. From the white-ball action in the Asia Cup to the ongoing red-ball showdown against the West Indies, he could not be in the scheme of things.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is not listed for the upcoming Australia tour either. KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been designated for wicket-keeping duties in the ODI leg, while Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are appointed for the same in T20Is.

Rishabh shared the video on ‘X’ with the caption, "Locked In."

The 28-year-old Indian wicketkeeper-batter is expected to make his return to the domestic circuit for Delhi. Pant could perform in the Ranji Trophy.

According to PTI, DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma has revealed that Rishabh Pant is expected to be a part of Delhi's second Ranji Trophy match.