WATCH: Rishabh Pant Sets His Bat Flying To Deep Square Leg, Jasprit Bumrah's Reaction To IND Vice-Captain Losing Control Of His Willow Goes Viral

India will look to pile up more misery on England as they continue to toil hard on day four of the second Test at Edgbaston. England bowlers managed to get the wickets of KL Rahul and Karun Nair, and the onus will be on Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to guide the visitors to a safe score.

Rishabh Pant's Bat Flies At Edgbaston; Watch

Pant has been in his usual antics and has been smashing bowlers all over the ground since his arrival at the crease. While attempting a shot of Josh Tongue, the bat slipped out of his grip and flew away to the square leg. The incident sparked rapid laughter around the ground and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were also seen laughing in the dressing room.

Pant has smashed a 35-ball 41 which included five fours and two sixes. At lunch, India are leading by 357 runs and given the batting lineup, they should at least target of a lead in excess of 450 runs.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj Shone Brightly For India

Earlier, Shubman Gill played a magical knock of 269 to pave the way for a potential victory at a venue which has eluded India for a long time. They have so far lost seven games at Edgbaston. Gill's knock happens to be the highest run ever scored by an Indian outside Asia. The previous record holder was Sachin Tendulkar with his brilliant 241 at the SCG in 2004.