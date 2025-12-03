WATCH | Rohit Sharma Does a Virat Kohli; Doesn't Shake Hands With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad After Ranchi Win

Ind vs SA: South African coach Shukri Conrad courted controversy with his words during the Guwahati Test where he said that the idea was to make India ‘grovel’. The term did not go down well with fans and experts. The Test series was over and SA whitewashed India. But senior pros - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - who were not part of the Test side, knew well what was said. And hence, after India edged South Africa in the opening ODI in Ranchi - Kohli and then Rohit - did not shake hands with Conrad. The two Indian cricket stalwarts ignored him completely. The clip of that has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

The word 'grovel' carries baggage of racial undertones and has historical significance linked to former England captain Tony Greig.

"We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them well come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening," Conrad had said at a presser.

There is a high possibility, they shine again at Raipur. They are confident after their good show in Ranchi. Fans would be hoping they come good and India seal the three-match ODI series, it would reduce the pain of the Test whitewash to some extent. It will not be easy by any stretch of imagination against a formidable South African side.