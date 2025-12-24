WATCH | Rohit Sharma Fans Chant 'Hamara Neta Kaisa ho...' During VHT Game in Jaipur

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: The fact that former India captain Rohit Sharma is in Jaipur has already created much buzz. Rohit is in Jaipur to play a Vijay Hazare Trophy game for Mumbai. Rohit is making a long-awaited comeback to VHT. Mumbai is taking on Sikkim and even when Rohit is not batting, there are fans yelling his name. Some fans actually want him to bowl, while some others started chanting ‘Hamara neta kaisa ho, Rohit jaisa ho’.

Here is the clip where you can hear fans egging on Rohit.

Rohit, who is only actively playing ODIs, is featuring in the ongoing VHT after BCCI's diktat that senior players should play domestic cricket to stay fit. Rohit has already confessed that he wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and has been preparing for it. He has been in good form lately in the limited games he has played in the blues.

Mumbai XI: Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur (c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza

At the time of filing the copy, Sikkim are batting and they are 165 for four in 35 overs.

The crowd is eagerly waiting to watch Rohit bat. They would hope Rohit gets among the runs against Sikkim.

