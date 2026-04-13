WATCH | Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar's Post-Match Hug Goes Viral After RCB Beat MI at Wankhede: 'God With GOAT'

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were spotted hugging each other after RCB beat MI and now fans are gushing over the heartwarming moment. The viral hug happened during the customary handshakes between both sides. Kohli and Tendulkar hugged each other with a smile on their faces as Anushka Sharma clapped from the stands.

The moment brought back memories of the 2011 ODI World Cup win when Kohli carried Tendulkar on his lap around the iconic venue after India clinched the marquee event under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Here is the clip that has taken internet by storm and is going viral.

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RCB Edge MI

Earlier in the day, RCB rode on blazing fifties by Phil Salt (78) and Rajat Patidar (53) and a sedate fifty by Virat Kohli to post 240/4 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma came up with some fine efforts with the ball on a pitch that offered little assistance and capitalised on the scoreboard pressure to restrict the Mumbai Indians to 222/5.

Sherfane Rutherford's valiant 31-ball 71 and his 68-run partnership with Mitchell Santner (8) went in vain as the Mumbai Indians slumped to their third successive defeat. But the bigger concern for the five-time champions would be the hamstring injury suffered by former champion and opener Rohit Sharma, who had to walk off retired hurt in the sixth over.

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RCB won their third game in four matches and moved up to six points and the third spot in the points table behind Rajasthan Royals (8) and Punjab Kings (7).