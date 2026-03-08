WATCH | Rohit Sharma Hails Sanju Samson Ahead of T20 WC Final; Reveals Why he Told Him That an Opportunity Can Come Anytime

T20 WC Final, Ind vs NZ: Former India captain Rohit Sharma had told Sanju Samson that it is a big tournament and your opportunity will come. When Rohit had told Samson this, not many would have believed in the former as Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were in form and picked as the openers. At that time, bit seemed Samson would spend all his time on the bench during the showpiece event - something the latter has done in the past.

Now that Samson's fortunes have changed, Rohit has claimed that he had motivated the former because he claims that he felt the pulse of the player and hence wanted to reassure him.

Samson's Sensational T20 WC

But then, Samson got his chance when Abhishek picked up a stomach bug and was out of the Namibia clash. But once Abhishek was available, Samson again had to make way for the swashbuckling opener. Things changed when India lost against South Africa and their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage started to look tricky. Samson was brought into the XI as an opener in a must-win game against Zimbabwe. In that game, he got the side off to a rollicking start.

India won that game against Zimbabwe and then Samson hit a match-winning 97* to shut his critics against West Indies in another must-win contest. Samson was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding knock. He did not stop there as he became India's main man in the semi-final against England as well. In the semi-final, he scored a belligerent 89 to power his side to the final.

