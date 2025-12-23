WATCH | Rohit Sharma Hilariously Asks Shardul Thakur 'Gadi Kahaan Hai Apna' Ahead of VHT Appearance

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, along with his Mumbai teammates, has reached Jaipur on Monday evening for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The senior stalwart, Rohit, seemed to be in a relaxed mood along with his teammates. In a hilarious exchange, Rohit, in his style, asked Shardul Thakur about where is the car. Rohit asked this after coming out of the airport.

When Rohit said “Gaadi kahan hai apna?” people standing around him started smiling. One thing is for sure, with Rohit around, the environment around the team is relaxed, which augurs well for them. Here is the clip on social space that has now gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rohit would feature in a few VHT games and not be available for the entire season. Yet, one feels, his mere presence would boost the morale of the youngsters in the side. It was initially understood that the seniors of the Mumbai team will not feature in the first few games, but then, Rohit was included. There is little doubt that there would be a huge crowd turning up to watch the former India captain.

Advertisement

What's Next For Rohit?

After featuring in presumably two VHT games, Rohit is set to join the national side which will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at home starting January 11. Rohit, who features in merely the 50-over format, has made it clear that he wants to feature in the 2027 WC and has been preparing hard to stay fit for it. Rohit has gotten leaner and looks sharper which goes to indicate that he is serious about the 2027 WC. Rohit has been in good form with the bat.