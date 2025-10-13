Yashasvi Jaiswal's Day-Four Gamble Earns Cheeky Praise From Teammate Washington Sundar: 'Lot Of You Would Have Liked It'

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP

Team India star Washington Sundar shared a lighthearted response to Yashasvi Jaiswal's bold attempt to chase down the target and finish the game on day four.

The Indian all-rounder expressed that Yashasvi had delivered his best. He added that had it been India's day, they would have finished the action on day four itself.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fourth-Day Gamble Wins Playful Praise from Washington Sundar

As Team India began its second innings, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal looked to fire off from the get-go as he attempted to wind up the ball with his bat, but it did not connect.

Jaiswal went on to score two boundaries, showcasing his raging intent to finish the game on day four of the match.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal was taken down as soon as Jomel Warrican got the new ball. He smashed it straight towards long-on but could not hit it properly as it started dropping well inside the boundary ropes. Phillip completed the catch, making no mistake. The young dynamo had to walk back for just eight runs off seven balls.

At the post-day press conference, Washington Sundar lightheartedly spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal's intentions, saying that a lot of people would have liked it if the match had ended today.

"Yeah, I mean, a lot of you all also would have liked it if the game got over today, but Jaiswal did his best. On another day, we would've definitely finished it on the fourth day," Washington Sundar said at the press conference.

KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Keep India Steady At Stumps On Day Four

Even though Team India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on, they had Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul to hold the fort in New Delhi. The duo forged a key partnership to keep the momentum flowing.

Opener KL Rahul delivered an unbeaten 54-ball 25, while Sai Dusharsan put up a 47-ball 30 as India reached 63/1 in 18 overs. Team India ended day four with 58 runs to chase and secure the series win over the West Indies.

West Indies put up a fighting performance with the bat, but Team India's resilient fightback put them back in place.